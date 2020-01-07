OSAGE, Iowa - If you have young children, they may be bound with what seems like an endless supply of energy. And at school, attention is required; for some, it may be hard to focus. But teachers at a North Iowa elementary school have found a unique way for students to burn off excess energy.

Over Christmas break, two KrAZy MaZEs sensory paths were laid out in the hallways of Lincoln Elementary. They feature instructions for students to follow, such as leaping like a frog, spinning in circles, balancing on a wooden log, wall push-ups, hopscotch and other tasks.

Special Education teachers Carly Steere and Judy Sloter say the idea of learning while in motion is catching on.

"We have kids that, a lot of times, are on iPads. They go home and maybe they're not outside as much as they used to be. In the winter, it gets cold and sometimes, we don't get to go outside for recess. Schools are looking for ways to meet those students needs besides PE," Sloter says.

In their first day back from break, Steere says the paths are getting rave reviews.

"It's really for all ages. Our preschoolers can do it, all the way to our 4th and 5th graders. It's really great how it can accommodate everyone, even the teachers enjoy doing it," Steere adds.

Shop on State in Osage agreed to help with the purchase of the paths.