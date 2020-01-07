Clear

Osage elementary school adds 'KrAZy MaZEs" to burn off excess energy

In the first day back in classes, students at Lincoln Elementary are welcomed to sensory paths complete with tasks designed to help with excess energy

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 2:32 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

OSAGE, Iowa - If you have young children, they may be bound with what seems like an endless supply of energy. And at school, attention is required; for some, it may be hard to focus. But teachers at a North Iowa elementary school have found a unique way for students to burn off excess energy.

Over Christmas break, two KrAZy MaZEs sensory paths were laid out in the hallways of Lincoln Elementary. They feature instructions for students to follow, such as leaping like a frog, spinning in circles, balancing on a wooden log, wall push-ups, hopscotch and other tasks.

Special Education teachers Carly Steere and Judy Sloter say the idea of learning while in motion is catching on.

"We have kids that, a lot of times, are on iPads. They go home and maybe they're not outside as much as they used to be. In the winter, it gets cold and sometimes, we don't get to go outside for recess. Schools are looking for ways to meet those students needs besides PE," Sloter says.

In their first day back from break, Steere says the paths are getting rave reviews.

"It's really for all ages. Our preschoolers can do it, all the way to our 4th and 5th graders. It's really great how it can accommodate everyone, even the teachers enjoy doing it," Steere adds.

Shop on State in Osage agreed to help with the purchase of the paths.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 17°
Tracking a roller coaster of temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/6

Image

Lourdes Eagles chase 1,000 wins

Image

What's on tap for Clear Lake in 2020?

Image

What's next for Kmart parking lot?

Image

Voting on raises for city council

Image

Fire destroys home in Dodge Center

Image

House fire in Dodge Center

Image

Body found in Rochester

Image

Campaign 2020: Delaney visits North Iowa

Image

What does it take to fly for Mayo?

Community Events