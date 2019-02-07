Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Osage earns Top of Iowa Conference bragging rights.

Osage defeats West Hancock in crossover play for conference bragging rights.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

OSAGE, Iowa – The Osage girls’ basketball team has spent the season at the top of the Class 3A IGHSAU rankings. Having already clinched the East Division in the Top of Iowa Conference, the team earned bragging rights over the entire league.

“It felt really good,” said senior guard, Rylie Olson. “I think coming off a loss Saturday we were all pretty fired up and everyone hates losing.

Olson is referring to Tuesday night’s crossover game against West Hancock in which the Green Devils won, 62-53. Head Coach Chad Erickson, is hopeful the win will carry momentum into the postseason.

“We knew last night was going to be super competitive and would kind of springboard us into tournament games if we could get a win,” said Erickson.

As far as Olson is concerned, there is still a bigger goal at hand; she is itching to get back to the state tournament after being there months ago for volleyball.

“That would be like the perfect senior year, isn’t it?” Olson replied. Going to state in volleyball and competing hard there and hopefully basketball – fingers crossed – competing there and making a run there.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Overcast
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 12°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 14°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 12°
Tracking a wintry mess tonight changing over to snow for Thursday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OSAGE GBB EARNS BRAGGING RIGHTS

Image

LOCAL ATHLETES SIGN NLI'S

Image

Impacts of weather on wildlife

Image

Music Man and blackface

Image

Making prescription drugs more affordable

Image

SAW: OLIVIA CHRISTIANSON

Image

Educating winter drivers

Image

Tracking An Icing Potential and How It'll Impact Travel

Image

New food shopper pilot project

Image

New proposal to protect bald eagles

Community Events