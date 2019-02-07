Osage earns Top of Iowa Conference bragging rights.

OSAGE, Iowa – The Osage girls’ basketball team has spent the season at the top of the Class 3A IGHSAU rankings. Having already clinched the East Division in the Top of Iowa Conference, the team earned bragging rights over the entire league.

“It felt really good,” said senior guard, Rylie Olson. “I think coming off a loss Saturday we were all pretty fired up and everyone hates losing.

Olson is referring to Tuesday night’s crossover game against West Hancock in which the Green Devils won, 62-53. Head Coach Chad Erickson, is hopeful the win will carry momentum into the postseason.

“We knew last night was going to be super competitive and would kind of springboard us into tournament games if we could get a win,” said Erickson.

As far as Olson is concerned, there is still a bigger goal at hand; she is itching to get back to the state tournament after being there months ago for volleyball.

“That would be like the perfect senior year, isn’t it?” Olson replied. Going to state in volleyball and competing hard there and hopefully basketball – fingers crossed – competing there and making a run there.”