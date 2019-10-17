Osage cross country runner displays sportsmanship at its finest

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – Sportsmanship is the name of the game and it was well exemplified by a north Iowa athlete earlier this week.

Forest City’s Lily Nelson went into the wrong area along the cross country course, believing she had completed the race behind Osage’s Katelyn Johnston who placed third, with Nelson finishing fourth.

After the medals were presented, Johnston insisted that they switch medals despite what the official score book showed and that they did.

Johnston placed third in Thursday’s Top of Iowa Conference meet and Nelson placed ninth.