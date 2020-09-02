Osage cancels three football games due to coronavirus

OSAGE, Iowa – A case of COVID-19 in the Osage football program means the cancellation of three upcoming games.

Superintendent Barb Schwamman says the JV and varsity games Friday at Clear Lake and the JV game Tuesday at West Fork have been called off.

“While we are sure you share our disappointment with not being able to play the game this week, we look forward to playing again in the weeks ahead,” says Schwamman. “We encourage families and students in all sports/activities to have conversations about and take steps to follow preventative measures that support staying safe, healthy, and reducing the spread of the virus.