Osage brewer has award-winning beer

OSAGE, Iowa – Limestone Brewers says it has been honored at an international beer tasting competition.

The 2021 Brewski Awards says it is “an international tasting competition that brings together experienced beer consumers to taste and judge beers from around the world. The competition maintains the highest and most consistent standards of integrity and professionalism.:

Limestone Brewers say it received a Platinum award for its Big Bin Porter, named after the 250 bushel gravity wagons that were built where the beer is now brewed, as well as a Silver Award for its Pleasant Street Cream Ale.

“Not every beer that enters receives an award,” says Taproom Manager, Lisamarie Odeen. “We’re thrilled that others now know what we know in North Iowa...Limestone brews darn good beer!”

Both Big Bin Porter and Pleasant Street Cream Ale are available in the taproom at Limestone Brewers and at over 30 local retailers and restaurants throughout North Iowa.

“Making a great beer we know people will love is our goal, but more than that, we want people to feel at home here-like you’re in my living room,” says Limestone co-owner Tony Wynohrad. “Limestone Brewers is a little bit about good beer, but it’s mostly about the people. We couldn’t have Limestone Brewers without the people.”