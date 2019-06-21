Osage baseball holds off Lake Mills

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - A battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Top of Iowa Conference ended in a lopsided score in favor of Osage on Friday night. The Green Devils defeated Lake Mills on its home field Friday night, 9-1.
Click on the video player above to view the highlights.
