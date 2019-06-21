Clear

Osage baseball holds off Lake Mills

The Green Devils defeated the Bulldogs on Friday, 9-1.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

LAKE MILLS, Iowa - A battle between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in the Top of Iowa Conference ended in a lopsided score in favor of Osage on Friday night. The Green Devils defeated Lake Mills on its home field Friday night, 9-1.

