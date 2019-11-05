Clear
Osage sweeps Emmetsburg, advances to state

The Green Devils advance to their fourth-straight state tournament.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 11:25 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

GARNER, Iowa – The Osage Green Devils are headed back to the state tournament.

In Tuesday’s Substate finale, the Green Devils swept Emmetsburg 3-0 with scores of 25-14, 25-9, and 25-10.

#4 Osage (36-6) will travel to the US Cellular Center on Nov. 13 to play #5 Grundy Center (32-8) at 4 PM in the quarterfinals.

The semifinals will be at 4 PM and Nov. 14 with the Class 2A state championship being held at 4:45 PM on Nov. 15.

