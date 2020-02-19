Clear
Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

The Bulldogs and Green Devils add to an impressive season.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 10:49 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Lake Mills Bulldogs and Osage Green Devils would finish their seasons strong, finishing each at fifth place in the Iowa State Wrestling Duals.

The Bulldogs defeat Denver 54-21 to take 5-1 in Class 1A. The Green Devils would defeat Winterset 42-33 in the 2A fifth place match. 

