Osage, Lake Mills grab fifth place in the state wrestling duals

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Lake Mills Bulldogs and Osage Green Devils would finish their seasons strong, finishing each at fifth place in the Iowa State Wrestling Duals.
The Bulldogs defeat Denver 54-21 to take 5-1 in Class 1A. The Green Devils would defeat Winterset 42-33 in the 2A fifth place match.
