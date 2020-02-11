Osage, Lake Mills advance to state wrestling duals

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Osage and Lake Mills are once again headed to Wells Fargo Arena for the 2020 IHSAA State Dual Team Tournament on Feb. 19. Below are Tuesday's results for our area teams.

Class 1A at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, ACGC 16

Nashua-Plainfield 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 21

Final: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35, Nashua-Plainfield 30

Class 1A at Lake Mills

Lake Mills 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10

West Hancock, Britt 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23

Final: Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 18

Class 2A at Independence

Independence 58, Mount Vernon 10

Charles City 39, Gilbert 24

Final: Independence 31, Charles City 29

Class 2A at Osage

Osage 56, Forest City 18

Crestwood, Cresco 36, Emmetsburg 35

Final: Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 28

KIMT News 3 Sports will be making the trip to the State Duals. Stay tuned to kimt.com for the latest, including the state pairings once released.