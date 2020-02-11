Osage, Lake Mills advance to state wrestling duals

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS - Osage and Lake Mills are once again headed to Wells Fargo Arena for the 2020 IHSAA State Dual Team Tournament on Feb. 19. Below are Tuesday's results for our area teams.
Class 1A at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64, ACGC 16
Nashua-Plainfield 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 21
Final: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 35, Nashua-Plainfield 30
Class 1A at Lake Mills
Lake Mills 67, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 10
West Hancock, Britt 43, South Winneshiek, Calmar 23
Final: Lake Mills 55, West Hancock, Britt 18
Class 2A at Independence
Independence 58, Mount Vernon 10
Charles City 39, Gilbert 24
Final: Independence 31, Charles City 29
Class 2A at Osage
Osage 56, Forest City 18
Crestwood, Cresco 36, Emmetsburg 35
Final: Osage 36, Crestwood, Cresco 28
KIMT News 3 Sports will be making the trip to the State Duals. Stay tuned to kimt.com for the latest, including the state pairings once released.
