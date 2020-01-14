Becoming a page is a big service

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Osage High School student is gaining valuable experience in the political process during this legislative year.

During the first day of the Iowa Legislative Session, high school juniors and seniors selected from across the state were sworn in as pages. They'll be tasked with everything from responding to requests by constituents, to answering phones, to filing and distributing bills.

Erica Nasstrom is one of those students that will be a Senate page during the session.

"This summer, I went to girls state, and was introduced to how our government works, and I was around a lot of government officials as well."

She will be serving in the well, meaning she will be assisting the President and Secretary of the Senate during debate.

"It's awesome to hear the discussion that goes on. It's a really great experience."

Being a page allows students like Nasstrom to get a hands-on experience in government.

"I've been getting closer to the Senators, getting to know more about them and how they got to the Senate. Especially working with my other pages as well, getting to know them, and see where their future will take them."

Although Monday was only day one, she already recommends like-minded students to apply.

"Our Sergeant-at-Arms, Jerry, just says to have fun and embrace it because it's an experience you'll only have once."

The legislature accepts applications for the page program each year. Students wanting to take part must be high school juniors or seniors in high academic standing.