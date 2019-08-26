Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Osage 7th grader wins statewide D.A.R.E. essay competition

Her essay about making good choices was chosen out of all other entries in Iowa.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 9:21 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Osage Middle School has an award winning writer among their ranks.  Ashley Muhs has won a statewide essay competition sponsored by D.A.R.E.  

At the afternoon assembly, she was awarded a certificate and a stuffed lion for her efforts.  She then bravely read her essay aloud to the middle schoolers in the gym.

Muhs says she completed the essay toward the end of the last school year and she had forgotten that she even entered the contest over the long summer.

Her essay was about choices, and how kids can choose not to use drugs.  She also talked about using the decision making process that is taught in D.A.R.E. and using it in everyday situations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Some left over moisture could fuel scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stormwater project gets underway

Image

Hundreds of Corvettes in Albert Lea

Image

Man hits friend, squad car and house.

Image

Beating Flu Season

Image

Easing Downtown congestion

Image

D.A.R.E. Essay winner honored

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 3

Image

Pigskin Preview Part 2

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 4

Image

Pigskin Preview: Part 5

Community Events