Osage 7th grader wins statewide D.A.R.E. essay competition

MASON CITY, Iowa - Osage Middle School has an award winning writer among their ranks. Ashley Muhs has won a statewide essay competition sponsored by D.A.R.E.
At the afternoon assembly, she was awarded a certificate and a stuffed lion for her efforts. She then bravely read her essay aloud to the middle schoolers in the gym.
Muhs says she completed the essay toward the end of the last school year and she had forgotten that she even entered the contest over the long summer.
Her essay was about choices, and how kids can choose not to use drugs. She also talked about using the decision making process that is taught in D.A.R.E. and using it in everyday situations.
