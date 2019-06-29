Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces

The warning prompted him and his neighbors to spring into action packing sandbags.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 7:43 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ORONOCO,Minn-Residents in Oronoco are picking up the pieces after heavy rains flooded their town. Darren Cafourek spent his Saturday cleaning up. Waters from the Zumbro River made its way into his rental property.

"About a foot and a half got into the apartment with some interior damage there," Cafourek said.

Cafourek says he's shocked because he tried his hardest to keep the water at bay.

"We heard that the water level already reached record levels in the Byron area and Pine Island area,” Cafourek said. “ It takes a few hours to get to Oronoco here so we heard that and we started scrambling like how bad could this get. "

The warning prompted him and his neighbors to spring into action packing sandbags.
Stephanie and Joe Kimmes helped with the efforts.

"oh my goodness we did hundreds,” Kimmes said. “We filled hundreds of them. I just have no idea how many. we had truckloads and truckloads."

Despite the warning, Cafourek said it all happened too fast.

“The water levels were coming up pretty quickly," Cafourek said.

The damage is going to cost Cafourek. He added he doesn't live in a flood plain so he doesn't have insurance to cover his losses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Albert Lea
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 93°
Charles City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
Rochester
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Image

Corn update

Community Events