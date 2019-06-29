Oronoco residents pick up the pieces

ORONOCO,Minn-Residents in Oronoco are picking up the pieces after heavy rains flooded their town. Darren Cafourek spent his Saturday cleaning up. Waters from the Zumbro River made its way into his rental property.

"About a foot and a half got into the apartment with some interior damage there," Cafourek said.

Cafourek says he's shocked because he tried his hardest to keep the water at bay.

"We heard that the water level already reached record levels in the Byron area and Pine Island area,” Cafourek said. “ It takes a few hours to get to Oronoco here so we heard that and we started scrambling like how bad could this get. "

The warning prompted him and his neighbors to spring into action packing sandbags.

Stephanie and Joe Kimmes helped with the efforts.

"oh my goodness we did hundreds,” Kimmes said. “We filled hundreds of them. I just have no idea how many. we had truckloads and truckloads."

Despite the warning, Cafourek said it all happened too fast.

“The water levels were coming up pretty quickly," Cafourek said.

The damage is going to cost Cafourek. He added he doesn't live in a flood plain so he doesn't have insurance to cover his losses.