Oronoco driver hurt in rollover

State Patrol says he went off I-35 in Rice County.

Posted: Dec. 12, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FARIBAULT, Minn. – An Olmsted County driver is hurt in a Rice County rollover.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened on Interstate 35 near mile marker 62 at 6:48 am Wednesday. Benjamin Eldon Rattle, 32 of Oronoco, was driving south when he lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

The State Patrol says the road was snowy and icy at the time of this crash.

Rattle suffered non-life threatening injuries was taken to District One Hospital for treatment. He was wearing his seat belt.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

