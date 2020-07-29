Oronoco man hurt in two-vehicle collision

ORONOCO TOWNSHIIP, Minn. – One person was hurt when a truck and van collided Wednesday afternoon in Olmsted County.

It happened around 2:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and 18th Avenue Northwest. The Minnesota State Patrol says Matthew Wayne Pike, 35 of Rochester, was westbound in a 2006 Sterling truck and Louis George Leonard was northbound in a 2010 Chrysler van when they crashed into each other.

Leonard suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. Pike was not harmed. The State Patrol says both were wearing their seat belts.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Fire Department assisted with this accident.