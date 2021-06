ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sledgehammers were sounding off at Soldier's Field Memorial Park Friday as organizers put the finishing touches on preparations for Rochesterfest.

The more-than weeklong celebration of all things Med City kicks off Saturday, a year after being canceled due to COVID-19.

KIMT caught up with the festival's executive director, Brandon Helgeson, about what attendees can expect from this year's celebrations.