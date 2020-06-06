Organizations partnering for a fresher experience

MASON CITY, Iowa - For those who are counting their pennies right now, getting fresh food may seem out of budget. But a partnership between two North Iowa organizations aims to get in-season fruits and vegetables into the hands of everyone.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank and Kanawha-based North Iowa Fresh are partnering together for the Farm Fresh Food Box program. It aims to provide locally grown, fresh produce to food clients this summer.

North Iowa Fresh Manager Andrea Evelsizer feels that it's a win-win for not just clients, but also the producers themselves.

"The opportunity for us since we have the product and distribution system already, it makes sense to try and see if we do have excess produce beyond what our sales generated then It makes a lot of sense to move it this way."

Right now, leafy greens, spinach, asparagus and rhubarb are in season, but Evelsizer says it will change.

"It's going to change. You usually get a couple of weeks of similar product. The way we plan it out, you switch into different stuff, and as things move along, you get into your green beans and cucumbers and corn and berries and all kinds of things."

The first shipment of produce comes in on Wednesday.