Organizations helping to ease burden on school supply costs

MASON CITY, Iowa - As students gear up for school, families are expected to spend more than ever on supplies.

According to a National Retail Federation survey, the average household is expected to spend nearly $700 on back to school shopping this year, $120 of which are dedicated to supplies backpacks and notebooks. And it's been on the rise for the past decade, and this year, it's reaching a new high.

But there are some families that just don't have a lot of money to spend.

Teresa Hartman's daughter will be a sophomore this year at Mason City High. Because of their income status, they just don't have a lot to spend on supplies, and noticed that costs have been on the increase.

"In the past, we've spent $65. Because some of that stuff is expensive, especially with her."

"There are a lot of low income families like myself that struggle. We have to buy school supplies, school clothes, and even the yearbook."

One North Iowa is looking to help with the cost. The Hampton-Dumont School District is providing all basic school supplies for Preschool through 12th Grade students. All students need to bring on the first day of school are their backpacks and smiles.

In addition, the Salvation Army of Mason City will be hosting their annual school supply drive within a few weeks. Melissa Sivels with the Salvation Army sees many families come through each year getting supplies; in fact, nearly 500 backpacks were distributed last year.

"Those supplies - they seem to go up every year. And if you have 2 or 3 or 4 or 5 kids at home, that adds up quickly."

Sivels hopes more districts hop on Hampton-Dumont's idea.

"I would love to see something like that happen. And it might have to be a thing where there are sponsorships going on or people coming together to fundraise for that. That would be a great thing to see."

In addition, some local businesses and residents are pitching in. In Albert Lea, the American Legion, the Kiwanis and other service clubs have been donating items for Pre-K-12, while in Austin, community organizations and citizens have been donating.

The Salvation Army in Mason City will be hosting a stuff the bus event at Walmart on Saturday. Distribution of supplies will be on August 15th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.