Austin organization continues to give back during COVID-19

AUSTIN, Minn- All throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and even before, food insecurity has been an issue for many people living in Austin. On Friday, Austin Inspires helped give out bags of food at Austin First United Methodist Church, to last students and their families through the weekend.

"This is typically done in school," said Austin First Parent Engagement Coordinator Jessica Hutchinson. "They would get it in their backpack but since students have been doing distance learning, this is still a way for students to pick up food and receive food support for their weekend."

About 460 students are registered for the program, however, according to Hutchinson, the pandemic has caused the number to almost double.

"Food support is just something that is much needed," explained Hutchinson. "We knew that the need was going to be higher, so we were prepared to join forces and build a stronger team so that were able to provide more food."

Some of the items in the bags are tortillas, cans of chili, chunk chicken, and a jar of peanut butter. Meals can be picked up on Tuesdays and Fridays and the program will run until June.

Other organizations in the community that are partnered with the Backpack Program are United Way of Mower County, The Salvation Army, Mower County Women's Leadership Initiative, and Austin Public Schools.