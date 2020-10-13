Clear
SEVERE WX : Red Flag Warning View Alerts

Organization to Provide Free Housing for Blood Cancer Patients

Red Drop Resources is working to help those battling blood cancers focus on treatment rather than their finances.

Posted: Oct 13, 2020 11:38 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is stepping up to help those battling blood cancers.

Red Drop Resources is finishing up work on the new Travis House, named after Travis Donze, a young man who died of Leukemia nine years ago.

Once completed, Travis House will provide a free place to stay for patients while they seek treatment in Rochester.

"We needed to have a place where our patients could stay with their families and really focus on their treatment and healing, and not be worried about paying for a hotel bill, or having to travel back and forth, which many of them are faced with," said Kristina Wright-Peterson, Founder of Red Drop Resources.

The organization says Travis House will be able to accommodate between 20 and 30 families each year. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 113439

Reported Deaths: 2197
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30456954
Ramsey12423335
Dakota8576132
Anoka7372144
Stearns472529
Washington466062
Scott294634
Olmsted284828
St. Louis222655
Wright206310
Nobles205716
Blue Earth18767
Clay175642
Carver15947
Rice14928
Mower14297
Sherburne136516
Kandiyohi13314
Winona107518
Waseca8779
Lyon8385
Crow Wing74320
Benton7044
Chisago7022
Steele6572
Beltrami6476
Nicollet62817
Otter Tail6026
Todd5972
Freeborn5904
Itasca56916
Watonwan5504
Martin54814
Le Sueur5465
McLeod5383
Douglas5223
Goodhue45911
Pine4570
Morrison4403
Isanti4231
Polk4054
Becker3972
Carlton3431
Dodge3380
Chippewa3142
Pipestone30615
Wabasha2730
Meeker2723
Brown2673
Cass2574
Mille Lacs2573
Cottonwood2490
Rock2451
Yellow Medicine2444
Sibley2243
Murray2183
Redwood2148
Hubbard2131
Unassigned21053
Renville20810
Fillmore2030
Faribault1790
Swift1731
Jackson1721
Houston1631
Kanabec1609
Roseau1580
Lincoln1470
Stevens1461
Pennington1451
Koochiching1444
Wadena1260
Pope1240
Aitkin1191
Big Stone1100
Lac qui Parle1052
Wilkin1023
Lake850
Norman840
Grant804
Mahnomen761
Marshall701
Clearwater520
Red Lake471
Traverse440
Lake of the Woods371
Kittson170
Cook100

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 99929

Reported Deaths: 1472
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17240277
Woodbury641081
Johnson548730
Black Hawk492496
Linn4694121
Dubuque418350
Story372517
Scott361830
Dallas312840
Pottawattamie267043
Buena Vista214012
Sioux21169
Marshall187336
Webster156314
Wapello143160
Plymouth138224
Clinton128225
Crawford124011
Muscatine123157
Cerro Gordo118223
Warren10656
Des Moines10189
Jasper96835
Carroll9286
Henry9185
Marion8749
Tama85635
Lee7769
Wright6621
Dickinson6357
Boone6178
Delaware5787
Bremer5677
Washington56111
Mahaska52121
Lyon4755
Louisa46515
Harrison4595
Jackson4563
Clay4384
Benton4171
Floyd39510
Winneshiek3929
Hamilton3913
Poweshiek39111
Kossuth3780
Hardin3764
Winnebago36716
Franklin36318
Jones3593
Emmet35613
Buchanan3522
Guthrie34113
Sac3371
Cherokee3352
Butler3222
Iowa3222
Clayton3193
Madison3122
Shelby3121
Chickasaw3101
Cedar3064
Allamakee2978
Page2950
Mills2921
Clarke2913
Fayette2902
Palo Alto2611
Grundy2554
Hancock2504
Humboldt2503
Calhoun2423
Cass2362
Howard2137
Osceola2130
Mitchell2100
Monona2031
Taylor2011
Monroe19711
Pocahontas1912
Union1903
Appanoose1873
Jefferson1751
Lucas1696
Fremont1650
Ida1612
Greene1520
Davis1454
Van Buren1432
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1311
Worth1190
Audubon1171
Wayne1063
Decatur1020
Adair991
Ringgold682
Adams550
Unassigned100
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Mason City
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Organization to Provide Free Housing for Blood Cancer Patients

Image

Officials Plan New Vision for Highway 14

Image

New guidelines for care centers

Image

Breast cancer screenings during pandemic

Image

State house candidates in district 52

Image

Tuesday's section soccer highlights and scores

Image

A place to stay for patients battling blood cancers

Image

Officials plan new vision for highway 14

Image

Divorce on the rise during pandemic

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Tuesday

Community Events