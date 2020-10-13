Organization to Provide Free Housing for Blood Cancer Patients

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A local organization is stepping up to help those battling blood cancers.

Red Drop Resources is finishing up work on the new Travis House, named after Travis Donze, a young man who died of Leukemia nine years ago.

Once completed, Travis House will provide a free place to stay for patients while they seek treatment in Rochester.

"We needed to have a place where our patients could stay with their families and really focus on their treatment and healing, and not be worried about paying for a hotel bill, or having to travel back and forth, which many of them are faced with," said Kristina Wright-Peterson, Founder of Red Drop Resources.

The organization says Travis House will be able to accommodate between 20 and 30 families each year.