Organization recognizes MercyOne North Iowa as a lung cancer screening center

MASON CITY, Iowa - Even though smoking has been on the decline for decades, lung cancer still remains a problem.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 150,000 Americans die from lung cancer each year, making it the biggest cancer killer.

MercyOne North Iowa is part of a nationwide screening program for lung cancer and recently received a special designation by the American College of Radiology.

Dr. Jesse Sinanan with MercyOne says smoking is still a problem that needs to be addressed.

"There's about 20 to 25 percent of people that still smoke and I don't know if that will ever go away as long as we continue to sell tobacco products," said Dr. Sinanan.

The lung cancer screening program is covered by Medicare, for patients who are 55 to 77 years old.