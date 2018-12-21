Clear
Organic almond, peanut, and tahini butter being recalled

Concerns over possible Listeria contamination.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WARREN, Michigan – An organic food company is issued a recall of almond, peanut, and tahini butters due to possible Listeria contamination.

Inspired Organics says the products were exclusively distributed by Lipari Foods to both retail and food service stores in Minnesota and 11 other states.

The recalled products can be identified with the information below:

The recall is an expansion after two previous recalls of similar products which tested positive for Listeria contamination.
Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not eat them, but throw them away or return them to where they were bought. Consumers with questions should call Customer Service at 800-729-3354, 8:15 am – 4:30 pm, EST, Monday through Friday.

