Logan Luft's legacy lives on as organ recipient meets donating family

One heart brings two families together.

Posted: Nov. 10, 2018 4:40 PM
Updated: Nov. 11, 2018 9:39 AM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – It is the story about the gift of life through organ donation.

You may remember Logan Luft, the 15-year-old from Charles City who died after an ATV accident in July 2017.

Saturday, dozens of young wrestlers competed in his honor at the Logan Luft Memorial Tournament.

“As a mom, that first ultrasound you have when you go to the doctor to hear that heartbeat of your child – that unborn child,” said Wendy Luft talking about her son, Logan.

Logan loved sports, particularly wrestling, and now he has a tournament named after him.

“His enjoyment mostly came from wrestling,” said Luft. “He loved to be a part of the team - he wrestled any chance he could get. We travelled a lot, went to different states, and participated in a lot of tournaments.”

Wendy told KIMT that before Logan died, he had chosen to become an organ donor.

“He had just gotten his permit and learned a little bit during his moped course on organ donation. So, he came home and asked what I thought about it and how I felt, and I told him that I was an organ donor and we kind of talked about why it’s important and so he chose to be an organ donor at that time,” said his mother.

Saturday morning, the Luft family had a special visitor; the recipient of Logan’s heart. A nine-year-old girl whose mother says she wouldn’t survive without it.

“She was dying, she was actively dying,” said Denise Henderson.

Doctors described Logan’s heart as perfect and today his parents finally got to hear their son’s heart beat once again with a stethoscope.

“Organ donation is such a beautiful, beautiful blessing,” said Henderson. “To those who those who receive and to those that gave. This trip has been a blessing for us.”

To learn more about becoming an organ donor, click here.

