Pizza confusion in the Med City

ROCHESTER, Minn. - While Minnesota restaurants are still unopened during the pandemic, restaurants and families are relying on delivery and take-out orders now more than ever. While placing an order for a pizza on a delivery app like GrubHub or DoorDash, double check to make sure you're ordering from the restaurant you're intending to.

Nationwide, CEC Entertainment, owners of Chuck E. Cheese launched a new brand called Pasqually's Pizza & Wings in late March. The following is a statement from a Chuck E. Cheese representative regarding the brand:

"CEC Entertainment announced the launch of Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, a delivery-only brand operating on its own, leveraging the operational infrastructure of Chuck E. Cheese kitchens across the nation. The inspiration was rooted in the desire to create a premium pizza while staying true to the CEC brand. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, named after another favorite member of Munch's Make Believe Band, shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, ensuring high-quality, fresh ingredients. Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings’ recipes use fresh, homemade pizza dough, just like Chuck E. Cheese, but it is a different pizza that features a thicker crust, extra sauce and new blends of cheeses and seasonings, giving consumers a more flavorful, more premium pizza experience. This new brand is the latest example of CEC Entertainment creatively adjusting to meet the needs of consumers in a unique way, allowing for more variety and convenient options available for delivery."

This brand is selling delivery food all around the country, but it's clear why the brand could easily be confused with Rochester's locally-owned Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria. According to Pasquale's owner Pasquale Presa, that's exactly what's happening.

Presa says he has received mulitple reports from people seeing Pasqually's Pizza and Wings on delivery apps like GrubHub and DoorDash, thinking it was Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria mispelled in the system. "We do get complaints of hey, I ordered this food, but I got something different. Well, that's not our food so that's very confusing, especially in a small town like this," explains Presa. He says delivery drivers have showed up to Pasquale's attempting to pick up an order that wasn't actually placed at Pasquale's. When Presa checked the driver's order, the address was the Rochester Chuck E. Cheese.

Presa believes the chain franchise is intentionally trying to mislead customers into thinking they're ordering a pizza from a local, Italian pizza parlor. "In those franchises, there's a lot of people above who probably don't even know what a pizza looks like and they just want to make money and that's it. They love to confuse the consumer and that's where we are," he says.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings was not on the GrubHub or DoorDash apps in Rochester, although Chuck E. Cheese was available on DoorDash. There's also a sign on the Rochester Chuck E. Cheese door, saying the restaurant is closed and the closest available restaurants to order take-out are the Edina and Burnsville locations.