Order up! Historic Susie Q Cafe in Mason City now open

MASON CITY, Iowa – If you’ve been craving a pork tenderloin sandwich, Susie Q Café is now back open for business.

"Like everybody else, I've been waiting for the 'Q' to open back up and it is awesome. People need to come in. It's beautiful. They've done a wonderful job renovating,” said Jerry Taylor.

He is one of the many diners raving about the reborn Susie Q Cafe. The Mason City staple reopened on Tuesday and the joint's been jammed with locals craving a juicy burger or a tenderloin sandwich. Tahmyrah Lytle is the co-owner of the diner. She says they've barely had a quiet moment since they first fired up the griddle. She describes her decision to revive the diner as a no-brainer. She sees the eatery as the perfect complement to the River City Renaissance Project.

"I feel like the City of Mason City does really good about encouraging development and all the different things happening make it possible, economically feasible to open and run a successful restaurant and also the support they have for other historical institutions,” she said.

While many of the old fashioned diner favorites will stay on the menu, the owners plan on adding some more modern fare, like the favorite of Millennials, avocado toast.