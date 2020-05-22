Oral surgery center explains how they protect patients and staff

MASON CITY, Iowa - For dentists and oral surgeons, working in patient's mouths means they are at extra risk for contracting or passing on COVID-19.

That's why North Iowa Oral Surgery is being extra careful when dealing with patients. Doctors and nurses are wearing extra layers of personal protective equipment, doubling up on masks and wearing heavy protective gowns. Dr. Lyell Hogg says the protective gear is needed to protect everyone during the pandemic.

"We do the same screening process with the doctors and the staff daily. We answer all the questions, we take our temperature, we make sure our vitals are good and if any of us are feeling under the weather, we're well aware that we're not going to show up to work that day," said Dr. Hogg

He also said they have had trouble ordering more PPE, so there is a possibility they'll have to shut down until they can get more.