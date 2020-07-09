Preventing glasses from fogging while wearing mask

ROCHESTER, Minn-Wearing a mask has become more common than ever before. If you wear glasses, you're likely aware of an additional complication from combining the two.

“We have a lot of patients that come in with complaints with their masks fogging up,” said Dr. Larry Addison, Optometrist at Total Vision Eyecare. "Their face shields fogging up, it's a big issue with people wearing their masks.”

Dr. Addison has seen a lot of eye problems throughout his ten-year career, but masks causing glasses to fog is a new issue. If this is happening to you, Dr.Addision says it's because your mask is too big.He suggests getting a smaller mask and wearing your glasses higher up. Also, keeping your lenses clean is a must.

"One of the things you can do is use is surgical tape,” said Dr. Addison. "One of the issues you run into with that is that some people are allergic to the tape, s