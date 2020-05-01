Options in the works to ensure public safety at events, community spaces

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic making the community feel safe in public spaces is a priority.

In Destination Medical Center's final webinar in the "Road to Recovery" series community leaders discussed what's in the works to encourage people to return to public spaces and events.

The University of Minnesota Design Center says the long-term impact of the virus on public spaces will be a domino effect.

As we being to think of offices as more of meeting spaces while we work from home, rather than commuting for a nine-to-five job, that will impact a city's layout. That means a city could downsize on office space and eliminate parking spaces.

Director Tom Fisher also said as shoppers become used to curbside pick-up that may mean rethinking city streets.

Fisher explained, "re-imagining streets that are less about parked cars and more about allowing vehicles to have access to pick up and deliver from stores I think is going to change the way we're going to think about the street and the curb and the sidewalk.

Fisher also said their period may also inspire innovation in park designs like having hedges as dividers to maintain social distancing while still creating a pleasant and engaging space.

"Parks themselves have always been viewed as a way to have healthy cities and I think that will continue in the future," he added.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance says members will also work to make sure cleaning practices are made more transparent through the Clean and Safe Ambassador Program.

Senior director of placemaking Karli McElroy explained, "Communicating out to the public on our channels, on social media or our newsletter - all of that saying, 'Here's how downtown is being cared for and here's what we're specifically doing."

McElroy said that also includes sanitizing public benches, cleaning off graffiti and pressure washing sidewalks.

The Minnesota State Fair was also discussed during the webinar. General manager Jerry Hammer says right now a decision has not been made about whether the event will still be held.

Hammer added, "We're not at a point yet where we have to declare one way or another so we're continuing to plan on a fair. We're also looking at an alternative situation, whatever that might be. For now there's no compelling reason to make a decision before we have to. "

However, if it does move forward low-tech options like barriers might be considered to space out larger crowds.