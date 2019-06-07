Opportunities this weekend to fish and visit state parks for free

ALTURA, Minn. - This weekend offers multiple opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors for free. Friday through Sunday, Iowa residents can fish without a license for Free Fishing Weekend. Friday through Saturday, children under the age of 16 and accompanying adults can fish for free in Minnesota for Take A Kid Fishing Weekend.

Saturday is also National Get Outdoors Day and there is no admission fee at State Parks.

"A lot of times when you get into hunting or fishing, it's being handed down by going out with somebody and sharing an experience, so for parents it's a really nice opportunity to bond with their kids and give something that will bring forward into future generations that can be passed down as a tradition," says Jeremy Darst, interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park.

Fishing in state parks is always free, with some exceptions. Whitewater State Park requires trout stamps. However, Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is an opportunity to fish without a stamp if you're fishing with a kid. The park also supplies everything but bait for families to try out trout fishing without a trout stamp on Sunday mornings in the South parking lot throughout the summer.