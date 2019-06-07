Clear

Opportunities this weekend to fish and visit state parks for free

This weekend is Free Fishing Weekend, Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, and National Get Outdoors Day.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 7:00 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALTURA, Minn. - This weekend offers multiple opportunities to enjoy the great outdoors for free. Friday through Sunday, Iowa residents can fish without a license for Free Fishing Weekend. Friday through Saturday, children under the age of 16 and accompanying adults can fish for free in Minnesota for Take A Kid Fishing Weekend.

Saturday is also National Get Outdoors Day and there is no admission fee at State Parks.

"A lot of times when you get into hunting or fishing, it's being handed down by going out with somebody and sharing an experience, so for parents it's a really nice opportunity to bond with their kids and give something that will bring forward into future generations that can be passed down as a tradition," says Jeremy Darst, interpretive naturalist at Whitewater State Park.

Fishing in state parks is always free, with some exceptions. Whitewater State Park requires trout stamps. However, Take a Kid Fishing Weekend is an opportunity to fish without a stamp if you're fishing with a kid. The park also supplies everything but bait for families to try out trout fishing without a trout stamp on Sunday mornings in the South parking lot throughout the summer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking more sunshine for today AND tomorrow!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Great Place Program

Image

Simply Essentials Closing

Image

Rochester Pride 2019

Image

Bringing back a bite of history

Image

Great weekend to spend time outdoors

Image

Chris Nelson's Live at Thursdays Downtown

Image

Food vendor helping tornado victims

Image

Austin Police Department tips app confusion

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 6/7

Image

My Money: Family Promise Rochester

Community Events