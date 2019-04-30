Clear

Opioid-related deaths in women is on the rise

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Healthcare providers learned about something they already use on a daily basis, opioids.
The Iowa DPH said it wants to bring new information about the drug to the state’s providers. One piece of new knowledge is the way opioids are used by women. Those with the state health department said men are still using the drug more but the number of women using has dramatically increased in recent years.
That information isn’t only helpful but could help reduce overdose deaths.
“Women are less likely to receive the overdose drug narcane because people assume it isn’t an opioid issue,” said Monica Wilke-Brown with the Iowa Department of Public Health.
According to the state health department 48 thousand women died from prescription pain reliever overdoses between 1999 and 2013.

