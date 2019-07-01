DES MOINES, Iowa – Opioid-related deaths in Iowa plunge to their lowest level in five years.
The Iowa Department of Public Health Bureau of Health Statistics says there were 137 deaths related to opioids in 2018. That’s down from 206 in 2017 and reverses a fairly steady upward trend of fatalities.
Health officials say these are the number of deaths related to opioids in Iowa since 2014:
2014: 168
2015: 163
2016: 180
2017: 206
2018: 137
Kevin Gabbert, IDPH Opioid Initiatives Director, says there are probably several reasons for the sharp drop in deaths, including greater availability of naloxone, expansion of medication-assisted treatment, and better use of the prescription monitoring program.
Related Content
- Opioid-reated deaths drop sharply in Iowa
- Opioid deaths in Iowa surpassing 2016 numbers
- 2017 saw more opioid deaths in Iowa
- Opioid related deaths in Iowa declining: report
- Iowa House passes opioid bill
- North Iowa dental office reducing opioid prescriptions
- Minnesota suing drug maker over opioid deaths
- Pound falls sharply as Brexit descends into chaos
- Snowmobile death in NW Iowa
- Iowa flu deaths rise again
Scroll for more content...