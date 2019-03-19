Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Opioid deaths, suicide reach record levels in Minnesota

State data shows the number of deaths from opioids and suicides in Minnesota reached record levels in 2017.

Posted: Mar. 19, 2019 6:54 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State data shows the number of deaths from opioids and suicides in Minnesota reached record levels in 2017.

The Minnesota Department of Health says 783 people took their own lives in 2017, a 5 percent increase from the previous year. There were 422 deaths from opioid overdoses, a 12 percent increase from 2016.

State officials have set goals of reducing suicides by 10 percent in 2020 and 20 percent in 2025.

The Minnesota House passed a bill to address the state opioid crisis on Monday. It would support a wide range of prevention, education, intervention, treatment and recovery strategies. The state would pay for them by sharply raising its annual registration fees for pharmaceutical manufacturers and drug wholesalers that sell or distribute opioids in Minnesota.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 16°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

CSPAN films in Rochester

Image

Tracking A B-E-A-UTIFUL End to the Winter Season

Image

Riverfront property: What's Next?

Image

Flood risk in Olmsted County

Image

A look back on the historic career of John Marshall's Matthew Hurt

Image

Flooding concerns in Olmsted County

Image

Lawsuit filed: Nonprofit and breeding operation

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Community Events