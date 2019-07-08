Clear

Opioid deaths down in Iowa

Statewide deaths from opioid overdoses are down, but in Mason City, calls for overdoses remain steady.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - According to the state Bureau of Health Statistics, opioid-related deaths dropped 33% in 2018.  

It's a different story in Mason City.  Since the start of the year, the fire department has responded to around 16 calls for opioid overdoses.  In 2018, they had 30 for the entire calendar year.

Deputy Chief Dave Johnson, who is in charge of the department's paramedic program, says opioids aren't the only problem.  "We've seen a rise in some of the illegal drugs.  Meth is up.  We've actually seen a rise in heroin," he said.

Last summer, the state used federal grant money to give 4,000 Narcan kits to pharmacists.  It's the same medication paramedics use on the scene to treat an overdose.  First responders can administer Narcan either intraveinously or through the nose.

From what he's seen, Deputy Chief Johnson says he doesn't think the opioid problem is getting better.

"It's something that we're seeing nationwide.  I don't believe it's going to go away any time soon.  We're just fortunate that we haven't seen any sharp increases in the use here."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Storms roll back in for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Image

Rushing waters

Image

Flooding insurance

Image

I-90 Paving begins

Community Events