Opinions mixed on removal of Confederate monuments

MASON CITY, Iowa - The statue in Mason City's Central Park won't be coming down anytime soon, since Iowa fought for the Union during the Civil War. Opinion is mixed when it comes to getting rid of the symbols of our questionable past.

"It's reflecting on a negative past that we can't be proud of at this point in our history we need to promote inclusiveness," said Ryan Hulshizer, who is okay with the removal of Confederate monuments across the country.

His only concern is that we as a nation don't forget about some of the negative moments in American history.

"We need to be mindful of our history, because as Maya Anjelou said, 'if we don't know where we come from, we don't know where we're going.' So it's a part of our history but it's surprising to me that it hasn't happened already that these monuments have been taken down," said Hulshizer.

He's not surprised by what's going on and he's seen the movement brewing over the past few years.

"Sports teams have been pushed to rename their mascots. Even ski resorts that have runs named after various Indian tribes that are being forced to change the name," he said.

Mary Thompson tells KIMT News 3 she doesn't approve of mobs pulling down statues. Instead, she thinks the decision should be up to local governments.

"They're taking their anger out on property, which does not belong to them first of all and it's just destructive and I don't see the purpose of it," said Thompson.

For Thompson, destrying historical monuments is not the way to express how you feel and having a dialog is a better option, as we work collectively as a nation to address racial disparities.

"Looking at pictures on Facebook and stuff like that, it's disgusting. People don't need to act like that. If they have issues talk to people or other people or your friends, but don't take it out on property."

NIACC History teacher Bennett Smith is weighing in on the monumental debate.

"The problem is when they're sponsored by a government or institution that is saying, 'this is something that we want to honor', so that's where it gets a little more tricky," said Smith.