Opinion mixed on Native American mascots

MASON CITY, Iowa - Now that the Washington Redskins are retiring their name and logo, other teams are feeling the pressure to change out of respect for Native Americans. Would schools with similar mascots be willing to make the switch?

There are two schools locally with Native American mascots, the Forest City Indians and the Mason City Mohawks.

Opinion is split on whether to keep the names or change them to something else entirely.

"If you grew up in Mason City, the kids and stuff like that, why take something away that's been here for a long time," said Donnie Timmons, who thinks the symbolism should stay in place.

Mason City alumna Cynthia Schaer shared a smiliar opinion.

"I graduated in '82 and I loved being a Mohawk and I'm a retired Mohawk and I'm proud of it," Schaer said.

She is hoping the school doesn't consider a change. Schaer says she doesn't find the Mohawk mascot offensive at all.

"I'm part Indian too myself, so I feel it should stay the same. It should never change," she said.

Holly Conklin is another Mohawks supporter who is steadfast in keeping the name the same.

"Don't mess with the original. Leave it the way it is. I mean, everybody is so used to having it as one thing for so many years, why come in and say 'oh we're going to do it this way.' No. I don't agree to it."

On the other side of the debate is Luke Conklin, who went to school in Forest City. He tells me the debate over the Indians nickname has been going on for years and it's time for a change.

"It goes against what the Indians believe, you know. They should have other ones that shouldn't have the name of the tribes and stuff. they should have different ones that don't go against what the tribes believe," said Conklin.

KIMT News 3 reached out to both Mason City and Forest City school districts to see if they would consider a mascot change. Both districts have not yet released a statement on the issue.