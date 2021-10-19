Operation Christmas Child spreading holiday joy all over the world

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Operation Christmas Child is hosting a shoebox packing event this week at Christ Community Church to spread some holiday joy to children who may need it the most.

All ages are welcome to the event Thursday through Sunday to fill boxes with toys, personal hygiene items, school supplies and seal the box with a personal note.

The boxes are then sent to children all over the world.

"When they get the box, they'll open it up and find out that God prompted someone's heart across the world to pack that box for them," said Operation Christmas Child Project Leader Janice Hofer. "It really speaks loudly to the children that receive these boxes. For many of them, the most precious thing in the box is the personalized note."

The organization's goal is to pack 1,000 boxes at this week's event.

Last year, Operation Christmas Child packed 10 million boxes nationwide.

You can sign up for the event on Christ Community Church's website or even build and send a box online.