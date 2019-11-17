Clear

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoeboxes

People in Rochester are hoping the small shoebox makes a big impact to kids across the world.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 10:38 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Sunday, dozens of people came to Christ Community Church to fill shoeboxes with gifts, toys, and clothes. 

The shoeboxes are being sent to kids in need across the world. It's all part of Samaritan Purse's ministry program, Operation Christmas Child. 

Janice Hofer organized the 'packing party' at the Christ Community Church and said the shoeboxes help introduce the kids across the country to God while giving them the comfort of knowing people love them. 

"They need to know that someone cares about them. And for many of the children this is the only gift they ever receive in their life," Janice Hofer said. 

Volunteers of all ages helped pack shoeboxes on Sunday. Hofer said it's a good way to for children participating to learn a little more about what the holiday season is all about. 

"It helps them realize that Christmas is not all about getting, it's about giving. And what can they do to give a child a gift that will remind them that someone loves them," Hofer said. 

A number of churches in the Rochester area are participating in Operation Christmas Child. The Christ Community Church hopes to pack 1,400 shoeboxes to send overseas. 

