Opening date announced for new Austin recreation center

Special preview on February 1.

Posted: Jan 7, 2020 3:13 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – The new Austin Community Recreation Center will open to the public on February 3.

The center will be open from 5 am to 10 pm Monday through Friday, 7 am to 9 pm on Saturday, and 9 am to 6 pm on Sunday. The membership rates will be as follows:

Financial assistance and scholarships will be available to those who qualify.

For those interested in joining the new facility, a Beat-the-Rush membership event will be held Saturday, February 1 from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The community will be able to tour the facility, see amenities and sign up for membership.

