Opening a business during the pandemic can be challenging and rewarding

KIMT NEWS 3 – The coronavirus pandemic has created a new and unique set of challenges for all of us. This holds especially true for those hoping to launch a new business.

“I don’t know what to expect,” Michelle Stricker told KIMT. “I fell like I’ve owned my photography business for 10 years so I know what to expect...this, I have no idea what to expect.”

Stricker is a loving wife and mother of two forced to temporarily close the doors of her Cedar Falls photography business. With no pictures to take, she needed an alternative. The solution was simple.

“I feel like I am put on this earth to make a difference and it just came to me to use my handwriting to make little messages.”

Given her fantastic penmanship, it was a no-brainer to create what is now known as a SMACK pack. It’s a bundle of 100 cards to spread messages of affirmation, compassion, and kindness.

With a new amount of free time on her hands, she created a Facebook page and website and the orders began to flow in from all over the country.

“Florida, Texas, Wisconsin, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota,” and Iowa of course.

Orders are now pre-order only because as one would assume, there have been challenges along the way.

“It was important to me that I found the perfect little boxes for these cards to go into,” Stricker said. “I found a company, but everything is running slower than normal so they don’t have as many workers in their company making these custom boxes for me.”

She has also found an upside during these unusual times.

“The printer that I’m using here in town in Cedar Falls – they’re slower right now because they’re used to doing so much for the University of Northern Iowa.”

As the business takes off, Stricker says it does her heart good to see how these messages are being shared.

“I’ll tell you a lot of the time it brings me to tears. I have a video of an older sister lifting her little sister up to put one on the windshield of a vehicle.”

There are five different types of SMACK packs for kids, work, faith, fitness, and every day encouragement.