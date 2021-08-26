Open house held for newly renovated water well facility

Austin Utilities held an open house on Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate the newly restored Ellis Well House number six facility.

The project took Austin Utilities roughly three years to complete, with a price tag of $1.3 million that was funded by the company's customers.

The historic Ellis water tower site was built in 1955, with 2021's renovation being the first time any changes were made to the well house in 66 years.

Inside the facility resides the site's well, which is roughly 1,080 feet deep.

New additions to the facility include a drive-up refill station for contractors, with the ability to access the water site by entering a code on the outside of the building.

Austin Utilities Operations Director Alex Bumgardner said the company had a difficult time gathering materials for the new facility.

"We definitely had some hand full of struggles just with obtaining materials and getting the right material that we wanted for the facility," Bumgardner said.

The Ellis site only uses two chemicals for water treatment, according to Engineering Supervisor Keven Maxa.

Maxa said chlorine is used for disinfecting, while polyphosphate prevents corrosion.