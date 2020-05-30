Open gas stations hard to find in Minneapolis area

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Residents in Minneapolis who are running on fumes may be having a hard time finding a place to fill up.

KIMT News 3 reporters Nick Kruszalnicki and Isabella Basco tried for an hour and a half to find a gas station that was open in Minneapolis. From one end of the city to the other, gas stations and convenience stores were boarded up and the pumps were powered off.

At QC Service in Brooklyn Park, one man told KIMT News 3 he had been to several stations in the area and they were all closed. He said he was dangerously close to running out of gas. At this particular station, the pumps were still on, but were not accepting credit cards.

The curfew was also forcing gas stations to close early. The Kwik Trip in Lakeville off of I-35 had barricades set up informing potential customers they would reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning.