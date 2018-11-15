Open Door Health Clinic has 'Mammogram Party' in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Mankato-based Open Door Health Center's mobile clinic parks at Riverland Community College the first Thursday of every month, but they had a special event this Thursday: a 'Mammogram Party."
Their mammogram bus unexpectedly had mechanical failure and wasn't able to be there, but their mobile clinic offered breast exams and referred patients the other local health care centers for the mammogram portion of the screening. Open Door is hoping to have another 'Mammogram Party' in the future with the traveling mammogram bus.
Community Outreach Specialist Lauren Mendez McConkey explains that the goal is to get the word out about the important of getting an annual mammogram. "What we do know is that there's no way to 100% prevent breast and cervical cancer. The best way to treat it is to catch it early, so these exams allow us to catch anything at an early level and start treatment as soon as possible."
