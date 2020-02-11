Clear

Only one defendant left in Chickasaw County drug case

Michigan quartet arrested after July 2019 traffic stop.

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 11:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Only one of the four Michiganders arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Chickasaw County is still headed for trial.

Charles E. Sanders, 23 of Grandville, MI, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.

Sanders was arrested on July 10, 2019, along with three others, after they were pulled over for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints. Deputies say there was a strong smell coming from the vehicle and a search found illegal drugs, drug-related items, and cash.

Of the other three defendants:

Cody Ryan Oster, 24 of Grand Rapids, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA. He was given one year of probation.

Elias Bernard Rempalski, 25 of Freeport, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of a controlled substance-1st offense. He was given one year of informal probation.

Charges against Helena Ivy Sias, 22 of Grand Rapids, MI, were dismissed after she agreed to “an informal deferred prosecution agreement.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 14°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 9°
Another roller coaster week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Blooming Prairie defeats Houston 69-52

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/10

Image

SocialICE breaks records in Minnesota

Image

Stopping flooding on Highway 65

Image

Solar power at the airport

Image

Avoiding frostbite

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuaries

Image

Marijuana Breathalyzer - coming to police near you?

Image

Clearing snow out of Downtown Rochester

Community Events