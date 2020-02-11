Only one defendant left in Chickasaw County drug case

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa – Only one of the four Michiganders arrested for drugs after a traffic stop in Chickasaw County is still headed for trial.

Charles E. Sanders, 23 of Grandville, MI, has pleaded not guilty to possession with intent to deliver marijuana and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. His trial is scheduled to begin on March 25.

Sanders was arrested on July 10, 2019, along with three others, after they were pulled over for speeding on the Avenue of the Saints. Deputies say there was a strong smell coming from the vehicle and a search found illegal drugs, drug-related items, and cash.

Of the other three defendants:

Cody Ryan Oster, 24 of Grand Rapids, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and possession of MDMA. He was given one year of probation.

Elias Bernard Rempalski, 25 of Freeport, MI, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana-1st offense and possession of a controlled substance-1st offense. He was given one year of informal probation.

Charges against Helena Ivy Sias, 22 of Grand Rapids, MI, were dismissed after she agreed to “an informal deferred prosecution agreement.”