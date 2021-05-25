Online school approved for Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Education has given Albert Lea Area Schools the go ahead to operate an online school.

The school district says the Albert Lea Online Academy will be for students in grades 4 through 12. A press release states:

“This online learning platform is for students who are self-motivated and enjoy learning in a virtual environment. Courses are all provided through the online platform using video modules, reading for learning in the subject matter, journaling, and other online resources. Albert Lea Area Schools’ teachers will guide students, check on their progress in the virtual lessons and assignments and communicate updates to parents. Parents and guardians will be the learning coach to ensure the child is attending and completing their daily work.”

The school district says informational sessions on Albert Lea Online Academy are being planned for Brookside and enrollment will begin in June.