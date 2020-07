ROCHESTER, Minn. – Students, parents, and community members can get a look Thursday at the three possible futures of Rochester public education.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz will host a live online meeting at 5:30 pm to walk through the three learning scenarios (in-person, hybrid, and distance learning) in the fall 2020 recommendation for Rochester Public Schools.

The meeting will be streamed on the school district's YouTube channel, which you can reach by clicking here.