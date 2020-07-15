Online map claims to show COVID infection risk of attending events

ATLANTA, Georgia – Wondering if you should attend an event and what the chances are of becoming infected with COVID-19?

Georgia Tech University researcher have created an interactive map they say can calculate the risk of becoming infected for any county in the United States.

The researchers say their map shows the risk level based on the event size and location and the estimated chance at least one person with the coronavirus will be present.

As of 12:30 pm Wednesday, the map was projected and 83% chance of being infected at an event in Olmsted County and a greater than 99% chance in Cerro Gordo County.

To view the map, click here.