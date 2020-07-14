Online map available of downtown Rochester construction projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An interactive online map has been created to keep the public up to date on city construction projects affecting roads, walkways, and parking in Rochester.

“I am proud of the creativity of our Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team, along with the collaboration of the construction and communications team in the development of this new tool that will give the community an overview of the various projects that have been completed, are actively under construction, or are planned for the future,” says City Engineer Dillon Dombrovski. “It also provides a general overview of the construction impacts to roads, sidewalks and parking in an easy to read map.”

The current version of the map focuses on city projects in the downtown area. The next version, scheduled to be ready to go by the end of July, will add private construction in the downtown area.

Project information will be updated weekly and will not include state, county, or Rochester Public Utilities construction.

To view the online map, click here.