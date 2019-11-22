Clear
Online fundraiser underway for children of Dodge County crash victims

Parents killed Wednesday left behind a son and daughter.

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. – An online fundraiser has been organized for the children orphaned by Wednesday’s fatal crash in Dodge County.

Jay and Elizabeth Logan, of New Richland were killed on Highway 14 near Claremont when they collided with a semi hauling fertilizer product.

A GoFundMe page was set up Friday to raise money for the Logan’s two children, Tyler and Grace. Within four hours of the page being created, 61 donors had contributed $3,229.

