NEW RICHLAND, Minn. – An online fundraiser has been organized for the children orphaned by Wednesday’s fatal crash in Dodge County.
Jay and Elizabeth Logan, of New Richland were killed on Highway 14 near Claremont when they collided with a semi hauling fertilizer product.
A GoFundMe page was set up Friday to raise money for the Logan’s two children, Tyler and Grace. Within four hours of the page being created, 61 donors had contributed $3,229.
To access the GoFundMe page, click here.
Related Content
- Online fundraiser underway for children of Dodge County crash victims
- Rollover crash in Dodge County
- Semi crashes in Dodge County
- Fatal crash in Dodge County
- Dodge County has protocol for missing children
- One hurt in Dodge County crash
- One injured in Dodge County crash
- Rochester man hurt in Dodge County crash
- Two hurt in Dodge County crash
- Second death from Dodge County crash
Scroll for more content...