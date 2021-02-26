One year since Olmsted County began taking action to tackle COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s been one year since the creation of Olmsted County’s Emergency Operations Center to tackle COVID-19 across our area.

Mayor Kim Norton is looking back on this day a year ago when it was marked by uncertainty, with many not knowing how long the pandemic would last or how many lives would be lost.

She says, today though, there’s more hope than fear as the state continues to receive shipments of the vaccine from the federal government to distribute to the most vulnerable populations.

Norton said, “Now we're hopeful, it feels like the end is in sight. I don't think it's quite the end yet but we can see it. We know it's coming. We just hope we can get ahead of the variants so we don't have the variants in our community.”

The goal is to eventually provide the vaccines to the general public by this summer.

Norton says the emergency operation center is still meeting weekly to focus on plans locally but there has been a shift in focus.

She added, “Learning, discussing and making plans for how to help the community know about the vaccines, provide information, talk about a communication plan and outreach into hard to reach and diverse communities so it's a very different conversation than it was a year a go.”

On March 11th of last year the first positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Olmsted County.