One year away from the 2020 Census: 'It has a big impact, it has a 10-year impact'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We are one year away from the 2020 Census.

It's an important tally, one that will decide representation and how more than $800 billion in federal funding will be divvied out.

There's an effort underway to make sure everyone is accounted for. It's called the Olmsted County Complete Count Committee.

"It'll be easy to do and have a long lasting impact for our community for our planning, for federal funding, for how we determine legislative districts and local office districts," Sheila Kiscaden, chair of the committee, said. "It has a big impact, it has a 10-year impact."

The nationwide tally has an effect on both representation and funding. The more people counted, the more money you get. Each person counted translated to $1500 a year.

Dee Sabol is the executive director of the Diversity Council. She said fear and misunderstanding too often prevent people from participating in the census.

"It's critically important that we help individuals in our marginalized and minority communities understand that census data are protected and that those data inform all of the services that we receive and our representation," Sabol said.

When everyone's counted, everyone benefits - especially those who utilize services.

"It's estimated that there's 34,000 Somali counted," Abubakar Farah, a Somali community representative, said, "But everybody knows it's more than that. It's almost 100,000 right now, and that means we're losing a lot of resources."

One key change could improve Census participation. For the first time next year, you're able to complete the survey online.

One version of the 2020 Census includes a question asking if the person is a US citizen, the other version does not.

The version you will eventually see depends on a US Supreme Court ruling on the Census question.

The decision is expected early this summer.