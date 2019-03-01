Clear
One-vehicle rollover on I90 in Freeborn County

Crash happened just before I35 exit.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 1, 2019 5:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Emergency crews are dealing with a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90.

It happened just after 5 pm a little before the exit to southbound Interstate 35 in poor road conditions.

No word on any injuries.

