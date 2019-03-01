One-vehicle rollover on I90 in Freeborn County

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Emergency crews are dealing with a one-vehicle rollover on Interstate 90.
It happened just after 5 pm a little before the exit to southbound Interstate 35 in poor road conditions.
No word on any injuries.
